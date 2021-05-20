Full Year 2021 N Brown Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephen Johnson - N Brown Group plc - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to N Brown's full year results for FY '21. I'm joined by Rachel Izzard, our CFO. And unfortunately, once again, we're unable to be with you in person. As always, I hope you are all safe and well. So turning to the running order this morning. Firstly, I'll give you a brief overview of our progress during the year. I will then hand to Rachel, who will talk you through the group's financial results. I will then talk a bit more about strategic progress before turning to the outlook for FY '22 and then we will open up for Q&A. FY '21 was a year of transformation with a significant amount of strategic change in the business. Our