Half Year 2022 N Brown Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 08, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephen Johnson - N Brown Group plc - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to N Brown's interim results for the 6 months ending August 2021. I'm joined by Rachel Izzard, our Chief Finance Officer.



Let's turn to the agenda for today. First, I'll give you a quick update on our highlights so far this year. Then I will hand over to Rachel, who will take you through the group's financial results. I will then return to talk in a little more detail about our KPIs and our strategic progress. After that, we will open it up for Q&A.



I'm pleased with the progress that we have made in the first half of the financial year. While the consumer environment has been volatile, there has been continued momentum throughout our business. Customers have