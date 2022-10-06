Half Year 2023 N Brown Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



N Brown Full year '23 Interim Year Results call.



Stephen Johnson - N Brown Group plc - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to N Brown's interim results for the 6 months ended August 2022. I'm joined by Rachel Izzard, our Chief Finance Officer.



Let's turn to the agenda for today. First, I'll give you an update on our highlights so far this year. Then I will hand over to Rachel, who will take you through the group's financial results. I will then return to talk in a little more detail about our KPIs and our strategic progress. And after that, we'll open up for Q&A.



The current macroeconomic climate led to a tough online retail market in the first half. Weighted for our category mix, the online market reduced by around 7% over the prior year. Customers are more cautious around