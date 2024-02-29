Full Year 2023 Bystronic AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Alex Waser - Bystronic AG - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our full-year results 2023. I'm here with our CFO, Beat Neukom, and we are pleased to walk you through our performance of the last year.



Before we start, kindly take note of our disclaimer. Let me take you through our agenda for today. I will kick off with the business updates and the progress we made in line with our strategy, and then Beat will explain our financial performance in more detail.



To wrap up, I will elaborate on our outlook, and we will then take your questions from the conference here as well as from the call.



2023 was characterized by a challenging market environment. We have nevertheless delivered a reasonable performance. Our sales declined by 8% and were substantially impacted by the strong Swiss franc. Despite approximately CHF80 million lower sales, we grew EBIT by CHF6 million to CHF54 million. As mentioned, the challenging market environment, this is also visible in our lower order intake of CHF794 million, and we also will elaborate on that a bit later. Our RONOA as you