Half Year 2024 Card Factory PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 26, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Sep 26, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Darcy Willson-Rymer

Card Factory plc - CEO

* Matthias Seeger

Card Factory plc - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Kate Calvert

Investec Bank plc - Analyst

* Adam Tomlinson

Liberum Capital - Analyst

* Caroline Gulliver

* Mark Photiades

Canaccord Genuity Limited - Analyst



Operator



Welcome to cardfactory full-year 2023 interim results presentation. Please welcome to the stage, CEO, Darcy Willson-Rymer.



Darcy Willson-Rymer - Card Factory plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the interims results update for FY24. I'm Darcy Willson-Rymer -- I think most of you know that -- CEO of cardfactory.



And I'd like to begin today's presentation by introducing Matthias Seeger, our new CFO who joined cardfactory in May. And Matthias