Full Year 2020 Cake Box Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sukh Chamdal - Cake Box Holdings plc - CEO



Thank you very much for giving us the opportunity to present today. First of all, I'd like to apologize for unable to supply cake to everybody. I'm sure you have tasted our product as it is. My name is Sukh Ram Chamdal, and I'll let my trade hands on.



I've been in the food manufacturing and retail sector all my life. I have learnt my trade with the family business, which included Indian sweets manufacturing, I have done mass catering, and retailing.



I founded the cake shop in the family's vacant shop in 2008, and I co-founded the franchise model in 2009 with my partner and CFO, Pardip Dass. Pardip?



Pardip Dass - Cake Box Holdings plc - CFO



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Pardip Dass. I am the CFO of Cake Box. About 10 years ago, me and Sukh decided that we wanted to setup this business. And so we co-founded the Egg free Cake Box franchise. I've got 15 years experience as an accountant within the food and beverage industry. And I'm a qualified management accountant. I am qualified whilst I was at