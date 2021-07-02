Jul 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Sukh Chamdal

Cake Box Holdings Plc - CEO

* Pardip Dass

Cake Box Holdings Plc - CFO



=====================

Unidentified Participant



Good morning, and welcome to you all. We are here today to hear from the management of Cake Box, who announced their results to the end of March this week. We'll be joined by Pardip Dass, the CFO, and Sukh Chamdal, who's CEO, who I shall hand over now and let him proceed. Over to you, Sukh.



Sukh Chamdal - Cake Box Holdings Plc - CEO



Hi. I'm Sukh Ram Chamdal, CEO of the Cake Box. I founded the Cake Box in 2008 and co-founded the franchise model in 2009. I have 35 years' experience of food manufacturing and retailing, and I've learnt all that on the shop floor and hands on. Pardip?



Pardip Dass - Cake Box Holdings Plc - CFO



Good morning, everybody. My name is Pardip Dass, I'm the Chief Finance Officer for Cake Box. Me and Sukh