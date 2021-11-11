Nov 11, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Presentation

Nov 11, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Sukh Chamdal

Cake Box Holdings PLC - CEO

* Pardip Dass

Cake Box Holdings PLC - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Justin Waite

Vox Markets - Host



Justin Waite - Vox Markets - Host



Welcome to another Vox Markets webinar. And we're delighted to have Sukh Chamdal, CEO, and Pardip Dass, CFO of Cake Box will be presenting their half year results for the six months ended September 30. At the end of the presentation, Sukh and Pardip will be available to answer any questions you may have. If you do have one, then please submit them using the function on the right of the screen. Right now, I'll hand over to Sukh and Pardip.



Sukh Chamdal - Cake Box Holdings PLC - CEO



Good afternoon, Justin. My name is Sukh Chamdal. I'm the Chief Executive Officer of the entity, Cake Box. I co-founded the concept