Q1 2019 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Commercial Bank Q1 2019 Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Joseph Abraham, group CEO. Please go ahead.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And thanks for joining us this afternoon to discuss our financial results for the first quarter of 2019. I'm joined by Rehan Khan, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the results in more detail. And at the end of the session, of course, we are available to answer any questions.



Firstly, I'm pleased to report that for the first quarter of 2019, we've shown a 6% uplift in our profit to QAR 431 million. So that's 6% up from the first quarter of 2018. And this really is a reflection of the steady progress that we are making in the implementation of our 5-year strategic plan, which is starting to deliver some very positive results.



Rehan will go through in more detail on some of the specifics of our