Q2 2019 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Commercial Bank Quarter 2 2019 Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Joseph Abraham, group CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our quarterly call. I have with me Rehan Khan, who's our Chief Financial Officer; and also Parvez Khan, who's our Head of Treasury & Investments.



Firstly, I'd like to say I'm pleased with our first half results, which show a 9.2% increase in our net profit. This is really the result of the strong execution on our strategic plan, which is we are now in the third year of actual execution against it. So if we look at some of our key areas that we wanted to focus on, one was we said we are going to reshape our loan book. I'm pleased to say that the real estate exposure is now down from 25% to 23% and also our public sector, which is an area of focus, has grown from 10% to 15% of our