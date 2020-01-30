Q4 2019 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our investor conference call, which will discuss our 2019 results.



Firstly, I'd say that we are pleased with our results. Our net profit of QAR 2,012 million, which is QAR 2.012 -- sorry, QAR 2.021 billion is the highest profit that the bank has made in its history. The previous time that we came anywhere close to this was when we made QAR 2,012 million, which was in 2012, when the environment was slightly different: oil prices well over $100, there was no blockade on the country, real estate was booming. So in a very different environment, we have actually managed to deliver a strong profit.



If you go beyond the figures, and I think this is the more pleasing aspect,