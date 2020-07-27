Q2 2020 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Zubair Chaiwalla;Head Capital Management and Investor Relations -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Zubair Chaiwalla, Head Capital Management and Investor Relations, and I welcome you all to The Commercial Bank Q2 2020 Results Call. You will be put on mute for the duration of the speakers' presentation, and I will come back to you for the Q&A.



I now hand over to Joseph Abraham, Commercial Bank's Group Chief Executive Officer. Joseph, over to you.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first half of the year results presentation.



This time, I'm also joined by Rehan Khan, who's our CFO; and Zubair already. But in addition to them, we had feedback that you would like to hear more about Turkey, a geography which some of you may not be fully familiar with. And therefore, we're joined by the Chief Executive of our subsidiary in Turkey Alternatif Bank, Mr. Kaan GÃ¼r, who will give a brief outline on the Turkish economy and