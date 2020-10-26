Oct 26, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our nine month investor call. My name is Joseph Abraham; I am the CEO of Commercial Bank. I am joined from Istanbul by Kaan GÃ¼r who is the CEO of our subsidiary Alternatif Bank. And in Doha we'll be also having our Chief Financial Officer, Rehan Khan, and also our Head of Markets, Parvez Khan, will also talk through some of the aspects of our results.
Firstly, I would like to -- I hope all of you are doing well in these times and your families are safe and well. So, I think that's very important and that applies to all of us. So, my best wishes to all of you. We've announced our nine-month results, and at the headline level we made a profit of QAR1.15 billion, which is down 21.9%.
However, when we look at the underlying operating profit, this was up by 13.7%. I am referring to slide number 6 please, if you can go to slide number 6, which is the executive summary, slide number 6. So operating profit of QAR2.3 billion was up by 13% as
Q3 2020 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
