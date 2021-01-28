Q4 2020 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



(technical difficulty)



At that time, our capital was in the 9.6% range. We said we have to reach at least 11% to 11.5% during the 5-year plan. I'm glad to say that today, we are at 12.2%. So this has been achieved. Similarly, we had a very high -- if you take Points 2 and 3, we had a very high proportion of our loan book in real estate, which is 28%. And conversely, a very low proportion in government and public sector at 6%. And we said we have to change these ratios.



So today, our government and public sector is 17%, which is a positive, and our real estate is coming down to 20%. And we will continue on that journey so that ultimately, the government and public sector is larger than our real estate, which will then more, I would say, closely resemble the exposures in the marketplace.



Item #4 was our costs. At that time, our cost-income ratio consolidated was 45% and CB Domestic, which is Qatar, was 40%, and the market was around 30% at the time. So we were obviously way out of line of