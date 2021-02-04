Commercial Bank PSQC Analyst & Investor Day Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Zubair M. Chaiwalla - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Head Capital Management&IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Zubair Chaiwalla, Head Capital Management and Investor Relations, and I welcome you all to The Commercial Bank Annual Equity Research Day. You will be put on mute for the duration of the speaker's presentation. Please stay on mute, and I will come back to you for the Q&A. I now hand you over to Joseph Abraham, Commercial Bank's Group Chief Executive Officer. Joseph, over to you.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Thank you, Zubair. Welcome to everyone who is joining us today for our Annual Equity Research Day. This is the fifth such day that we've organized. And it's really an opportunity for us to share with you how we did in the previous year and the outlook for the years ahead. And also a chance for you to get a better understanding from our individual business heads about how business is going and where we see future business