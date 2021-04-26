Q1 2021 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Zubair M. Chaiwalla - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Head Capital Management&IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Zubair Chaiwalla, Head, Capital Market and Investor Relations. And I welcome you all on The Commercial Bank Q1 2021 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand you over to Joseph Abraham, Commercial Bank's Group Chief Executive Officer. Joseph, over to you.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Thank you, Zubair, and welcome again to our quarterly analyst call. Well, this year's first quarter results have been a strong quarter. As you can see, a 50% increase in our net profit. This has reflected underlying strong growth in our loan book, which has grown at 12% on a consolidated basis and 15% in domestic. We've also seen good progress on our net interest income, helped by an improvement in our net interest margin to 2.6%. And also fees and other income have also grown by 12%, reflecting good ForEx, particularly in ForEx