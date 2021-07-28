Q2 2021 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Zubair M. Chaiwalla - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Head Capital Management&IR
Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. I am Zubair Chaiwalla, the Head of Capital Management and Investor Relations, and I welcome you to The Commercial Bank's H1 2021 Results Call. With me, we have Joseph Abraham, the Group Chief Executive Officer; and Rehan Khan, the CFO.
And I will now hand you over to Joseph Abraham for the call. Joseph, over to you, please.
Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO
Thank you, Zubair. We also have CEO from Turkey, Mr. Kaan Gur, also available, and he will speak briefly.
Thank you all for joining us today. First of all, we have had a very positive set of results. As you saw the headline, net profit is up 47%. But that's, of course, flattered by an impairment that we took last year, which we haven't yet taken. But at the fundamental level of -- you can see the net operating income is up by 9.9%. And you can see the operating
