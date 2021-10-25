Q3 2021 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Zubair M. Chaiwalla - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Head Capital Management&IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Commercial Bank's Q3 Investor Presentation. This is Zubair Chaiwalla. I'm the Head of Investor Relations. And with me, we have Joseph Abraham, the Group Chief Executive Officer for Commercial Bank; Rehan Khan, the CFO; as well as Kaan GÃ¼r, the CEO of our Alternatif Bank, our subsidiary in Turkey.



During the duration of the speakers talking, we will keep you on mute. And I'll get back to you at the time just before the Q&A.



I now hand over to Joseph Abraham, the Group Chief Executive. Joseph, over you.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Thank you, Zubair. And welcome to everyone who are joining us today. I would like to update you first on the outlook for Qatar.



At the last update, which we did after our half yearly results, I had mentioned that I've been here 5 years, and this is the most positive time that I'm