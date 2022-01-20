Q4 2021 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



(technical difficulty)



Strong growth. We had our operating income at a consolidated basis up by 14% -- sorry, by 12% and our costs were up by 4%. So we had jaws of about 8%, which is in line with where we want to go. It had solid jaws. And I think the other important fact what was driving the growth in operating income was really strong performance in our net interest income, which grew quite significantly and was due to an increase in our NIMs from 2.4% to 2.7%. So I think this is an important factor and we expect to be able to maintain this going forward if not trying to improve it. That's always our endeavor, but we are saying that we will maintain that.



So the other factor, which I think is important, is that we got an improved contribution from our international associates. So if you look at NBO, they had a better performance this year almost up to QAR 100 million and that is up about 60% compared to 2020. And similarly for UAB from a net loss position, they've gone to a positive. Now whilst