Q1 2022 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Zubair M. Chaiwalla - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Head Capital Management&IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Zubair Chaiwalla, Head Capital Management and Investor Relations, and I welcome you to Commercial Bank's Q1 2022 Results Call. You will be put on mute for the entire duration of the speakers' talk, and then we'll come back to you at Q&A. Joining on the call are Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive, Commercial Bank; Rehan Khan, CFO, Commercial Bank; and Kaan Gur, CEO, Alternatif Bank.



I now hand you over to Joseph. Joseph, please go ahead.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Thank you, Zubair. First of all, Ramadan Kareem to those of you who are fasting. Thank you for joining us today.



We can start on Page 8, which gives an overview of the results. And as you can see, we've had a good start to the year with our net profit up 16.5%, which was really achieved through a combination of higher operating income,