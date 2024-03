Q2 2022 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Zubair M. Chaiwalla - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Head Capital Management&IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Zubair Chaiwalla. I'm Head of Investor Relations. And I welcome you to Commercial Bank's H1 2022 Results Call. Joining on the call to my far left is Joseph Abraham, the Group Chief Executive Officer; and to my left is Rehan Khan, CFO. We are also joined by Kaan Gür, CEO of Alternatif Bank, who is on the call. During the speaker's presentation, you'll all be put on mute, and I'll join you just before the Q&A.



I now hand you over to Joseph Abraham, the Group Chief Executive. Joseph, over to you.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Thank you, Zubair, and welcome to everyone. Thank you for joining us today. As you saw, we announced a positive set of results. Our net profit is up 7.9% and also our income -- operating income and operating profit are also up respectively, by 12% and almost 16%. So overall, I think one of