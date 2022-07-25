Q2 2022 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Zubair M. Chaiwalla - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Head Capital Management&IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Zubair Chaiwalla. I'm Head of Investor Relations. And I welcome you to Commercial Bank's H1 2022 Results Call. Joining on the call to my far left is Joseph Abraham, the Group Chief Executive Officer; and to my left is Rehan Khan, CFO. We are also joined by Kaan GÃ¼r, CEO of Alternatif Bank, who is on the call. During the speaker's presentation, you'll all be put on mute, and I'll join you just before the Q&A.



I now hand you over to Joseph Abraham, the Group Chief Executive. Joseph, over to you.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Thank you, Zubair, and welcome to everyone. Thank you for joining us today. As you saw, we announced a positive set of results. Our net profit is up 7.9% and also our income -- operating income and operating profit are also up respectively, by 12% and almost 16%. So overall, I think one of