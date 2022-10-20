Q3 2022 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



(technical difficulty)



Through awareness of Qatar in the Middle East and on a worldwide basis, which will be positive for Qatar in the long run. But the real benefit will come from, of course, the North Field expansion. So everything remains in place in terms of the positivity. I think the one thing which I would say is that -- since our last call is that the volatility in the international markets has probably increased. And the pace of Fed interest rate increases is obviously higher than a lot of people expected, so that -- and inflation has remained strong. So that component, I think, will have some impacts in the long term on the economy and the bank in terms of cost of funding, et cetera.



So if you move to the next Slide 7 on guidance -- sorry, Slide 5 on guidance. Again, our guidance remains the same for 2022, and we remain committed to our 2026 5-year plan targets. The one area that I would probably look at is 2 factors. One is the cost of funding is likely to go up if the Fed increases