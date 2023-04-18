Apr 18, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Zubair M. Chaiwalla - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Head Capital Management&IR
Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Zubair Chaiwalla, Head of Investor Relations and Capital Management in Commercial Bank. And I welcome you all to the Q1 2023 Commercial Bank results call. With me on the call to my right is Joseph Abraham, the Group Chief Executive Officer; and to my far right is Rehan Khan, the CFO.
(Operator Instructions)
I now hand you over to Joseph Abraham. Joseph over to you, please.
Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO
Good morning, everyone, or good afternoon, sorry, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. We've now finished the first quarter of 2023. And obviously, I think after the hectic activities of the last quarter with the World Cup. There's going to be a slightly quieter phase in Q1. But I would say that we anticipate the spending and the other initiatives to accelerate in Q2, Q3 and Q4. So this is, I would say, temporary low.
Q1 2023 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...