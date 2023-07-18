Q2 2023 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to The Commercial Bank's First Half 2023 Financial Investor Call. On the call, we have Group Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Abraham, to my right; and to his right, we have the CFO, Rehan Khan. I hand you now to Joseph for the call.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Yes, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We've announced our half yearly results, which are up 8.5%, and this is the highest half-yearly results that have been declared by Commercial Bank and also our highest quarterly results at over QAR 800 million. This has been done in quite a challenging context in terms of loan growth, which I believe is where you had some questions. So I would say that in this period, and we have a slide which will explain that whilst the loan growth has always seen negative loan growth, actually already seen in areas where it is not really affecting our income primarily around (inaudible) income. And also, it's a conscious position and also Turkey has