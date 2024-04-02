Deere & Co's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

An In-Depth Look at the Upcoming Dividend Payout and Company Fundamentals

Deere & Co (DE, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.47 per share, payable on 2024-05-08, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-27. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Deere & Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Deere & Co Do?

Deere & Co is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

1772564308769796096.png

A Glimpse at Deere & Co's Dividend History

Deere & Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1987, earning it the prestigious status of a dividend aristocrat. This recognition is reserved for companies that have consistently raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Deere & Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Deere & Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.33% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.47%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Deere & Co's annual dividend growth rate was 18.40%. This rate decreased to 14.10% per year when extended to a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, Deere & Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 8.80%. Based on Deere & Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Deere & Co stock as of today is approximately 2.57%.

1772564465406078976.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2024-01-31, Deere & Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.15, indicating a conservative approach to dividend distribution that allows for reinvestment in the company and cushions against downturns. Deere & Co's profitability rank of 8 out of 10 suggests good profitability prospects, with a consistent track record of positive net income over the past decade.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Deere & Co's robust growth metrics are essential for the sustainability of dividends. The company's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory compared to its competitors. Deere & Co's strong revenue model is reflected in its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate, which has increased by approximately 23.20% per year on average, outperforming 86.63% of global competitors. Its impressive 3-year EPS growth rate of 60.30% per year on average, and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 37.90%, further solidify Deere & Co's position as a strong performer relative to its global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Deere & Co's upcoming dividend, consistent dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, strong profitability, and robust growth metrics paint a promising picture for current and prospective investors. These factors collectively suggest a sustainable dividend strategy that aligns with the company's financial health and growth prospects. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with dividend-paying stocks should consider the stability and growth potential that Deere & Co offers. Is Deere & Co poised to continue its legacy as a dividend aristocrat in the years to come? This is a question value investors might ponder as they assess the company's fundamentals and future outlook.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.