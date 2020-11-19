Half Year 2021 CMC Markets PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Peter Andrew Cruddas - CMC Markets plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for dialing in to our results presentation for the half year ended 30th of September 2020.



We're on Slide 2, by the way. We continue to have to meet in a virtual fashion. But as far as it is, let us hope that we can all meet in personal again for the full year results. Everyone, I'm sure, would like to see an end to the coronavirus pandemic and like us all, I'm hoping that the positive developments on the vaccine continue, and we can return to living our lives in a more conventional fashion.



For those that don't know me, I'm Peter Cruddas, founder and CEO of CMC Markets. And as you will no doubt be aware, we will be talking through the investor presentation, published to the CMC