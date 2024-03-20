Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV Investor Day Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Alessandro Della ChÃ - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV - Executive Director, CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you very much for joining us at this very important day for us. This is Investor Day, and we haven't hold one for quite in a while. So we're very happy that we've been able to gather such a marvelous audience. And my understanding is that we have more than 80 other people that are connected to in the webcast.



On the table, you have Mauro Ajani, our Chairman; Luigi Longo, our Chief Scientific Officer; Diana Harbort, our Head of Business Development and Senior Vice President of Dermatology Division; we have Mara Gerloni, Head of our Preclinical Activities; and you have Professor Carmelo Scarpignato, a world renowned gastroenterologist.



I will try to be very, very brief in this very first part of the presentation, because the next person that's going to speak after me is Nhan Ngo Dinh. Nhan is the President of our AI division and he's currently in California participating to the GTC event run by NVIDIA, which is one of the most important, if not, the most important artificial