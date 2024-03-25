Full Year 2023 Central Asia Metals PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Nigel Robinson - Central Asia Metals PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to Central Asia Metals 2023 full-year results presentation. Just scrolling down through the slides, standard disclaimer; people, let's take a look at that. I'm just looking into, now, the company overview.



So if we move to slide 4, please, I think most people know where we operate, but just to reiterate the fact, we have two solid operations. In Kounrad, we operate the in-situ dump leach and SX-EW processing facility, which has now been in production for almost 12 years and has a life of mine out to 2034. And in North Macedonia, we own the underground zinc and lead mine just in the northeast of Macedonia there. Production commenced way back in the 1960s, we acquired it in late 2017, and that now has a life of mine out to 2039. Both operations are 100% owned by CAML.



Next slide, please. And now to the core of this presentation this morning. 2023 was a challenging year with depressed metal prices for us and also remaining inflation in the marketplace. But we put in a solid