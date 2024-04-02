Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial) has decided to halt the initial public offering (IPO) of its Cainiao logistics arm, a move that delays a highly anticipated debut aiming to raise over $1 billion. This decision comes amid unfavorable market conditions, leading Alibaba to reconsider the timing of the offering. Sources familiar with the matter, preferring to remain anonymous, suggest Alibaba may revisit the IPO if market situations improve.

This isn't the first time Alibaba has withdrawn from launching a significant business segment into the public market. In 2023, the tech giant unexpectedly canceled the IPO of its $11 billion cloud unit. Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Ltd., vital for handling the vast number of parcels generated by Alibaba's e-commerce operations, was seen as one of its rapidly growing sectors.

Furthermore, Alibaba has also paused plans to take its Freshippo grocery chain public. These decisions align with a broader trend of hesitation among companies due to increasing market uncertainties, exacerbated by economic challenges in Beijing, a real estate crisis, and diminishing foreign investor confidence. Additionally, domestic businesses are facing growth hurdles due to declining consumer confidence.

Despite these setbacks, Alibaba continues to face strategic dilemmas as it loses market share to competitors like PDD and ByteDance Ltd. The company reported a less-than-expected 5% increase in revenue for the December quarter, totaling 260.3 billion yuan ($36.2 billion), marking a slowdown from its previous growth rates.

In an effort to rejuvenate its business, Alibaba is undergoing a complex restructuring, aiming to create several independent businesses. Last year, it announced intentions to list both its Freshippo grocery chain and Cainiao logistics arm. However, Chairman Joseph Tsai recently indicated a more cautious approach towards Cainiao's IPO, citing the current challenging market conditions as a barrier to achieving fair valuation.

About six months ago, Cainiao officially filed for its IPO. Alibaba, which has extensively expanded its asset portfolio through aggressive investments, is now looking to divest some of its non-core holdings, including the InTime department store chain and other retail operations, as reported by Bloomberg News.