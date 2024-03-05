Danaher Corp at TD Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 04:10PM GMT

Daniel Gregory Brennan - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD and Senior Tools & Diagnostics Analyst



Thank you. Dan Brennan from TD Cowan Life Science Tools Diagnostics. And we're here at 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Really pleased to be joined here on the stage Rainer Blair, President and CEO of Danaher Corporation. So Rainer, thank you very much for being here.



Rainer M. Blair - Danaher Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Dan. Good to see you.



Questions and Answers:

- TD Cowen, Research Division - MD and Senior Tools & Diagnostics AnalystAs a reminder, you took over CEO of Danaher back September 2020, in the middle of COVID, quite a volatile period. You set your steady-state growth rate high single digits back in, I think, the fall of 2022. Maybe just speak to the key drivers of that kind of growth rate, your confidence and then outlook given the continued end market volatility since it was offered?- Danaher