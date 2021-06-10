Jun 10, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Timothy Giles Stacey - DFS Furniture plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm not sure who's on the call, but nice to speak to you. Hopefully, you've had a chance to see the announcement. I'll just pull out a few key points from myself and then hand over to Mike and then leave more time for questions, really.



I guess 3 key points from me. I guess point #1, obviously, you can see really strong trading, particularly since reopening of the showrooms in April. So staggered reopening, 5th of April, Scotland; 12th of April, England and Wales, et cetera. So over the last 10 weeks of our quarter 4, since that reopening order intake, 92.2% upon FY '19, which is the one,