Mar 15, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Timothy Giles Stacey - DFS Furniture plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the DFS Financial year '22 Interim Results Presentation. I'm Tim Stacey, Group CEO, and I'm here with Mike Schmidt, our Group CFO.



Our presentation today will cover 3 areas. Firstly, I'll provide an update on our strategic progress as well as summarizing our key highlights from the first half of the year. Secondly, Mike will present the financial overview. And finally, I'll present my operational update. Now we're looking forward to sharing our future strategy and ambitions with you at our Capital Markets Day '22. In this session, we plan to set out our new ambition to lead furniture retailing in the digital age through our new pillars and platform strategy. We will also set out the building blocks towards our new medium-term revenue ambition of GBP 1.4 billion, which is underpinned by our growth plans and generate strong capital returns potential over the coming years.



Now stepping back for a moment and reflecting on our growth as a group over the last 5 years. We have seen