Jan 11, 2023 / 09:45AM GMT

Ben Beaton - Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC - Fund Manager



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining this D9 trading update presentation.



So my name is Ben Beaton. I am the Fund Manager of DGI9 and the Co-Managing Partner of Triple Point. I'm joined today by Arnaud Jaguin, an Investment Director on the D9 team. Arnaud joined Triple Point at the time of the D9 IPO in March 2021, having been involved with Aqua Comms prior to its acquisition by D9. I'm also joined by Ralph Weichelt who heads up Triple Point's three-person Debt Capital Markets team, having joined us back in 2017.



Before getting into the detail of this trading update, I'd like to make a couple of points. So the first is that we appreciate there's a lot of information here and that you haven't had very long to consider it in advance of this call. This call's partners is to highlight the most