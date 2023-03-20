Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 20, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Phil Jordan - Digital 9 Infrastructure plc - Chairperson



Welcome to Digital 9 Infrastructure plc Capital Markets Day. My name's Phil Jordan; I'm the Chair of the Board of Directors at Digital 9. And today, we are having a Capital Markets Day, which is important as an extension of our approach that we've been doing with shareholder and sell-side analyst engagement to really drive transparency and disclosure, particularly as our portfolio is maturing and we're optimizing our portfolio that we've acquired recently.



I'm the Chair of the Board, I said earlier. I'm delighted; I've got two Board members with me. Charlotte Valeur and Aaron le Cornu are here with me. A very experienced Board, and I'm delighted they're here with me. We haven't got Keith Mansfield and Lisa Harrington, unfortunately, today.



So I said earlier, our approach since the capital markets -- since the trading update, I'm sorry, is to drive transparency and clarity. And we're going to continue that today, but really focusing on our portfolio companies.



But in terms of -- before getting to the portfolio companies,