Q2 2021 DP Poland PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the DP Poland PLC trading update for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (Operator Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do. These will be available via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, and we'll send you an email when they are ready for your review.



I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll. And if you would give that your kind attention, we would be most grateful.



And I'd now like to hand over to Nick Donaldson, Non-Executive Chairman of DP Poland. Good afternoon, sir.



Nick Donaldson - DP Poland PLC - Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, Mark, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much for making the time to join us. I'm Nick Donaldson. I'm Non-Exec Chairman of DP