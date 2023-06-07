Jun 07, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Bruce M. Thompson - discoverIE Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Results Presentation for discoverIE plc for the Financial Year Ended March 2023.



I'd just like to say 1 or 2 introductory remarks before handing over to Nick and Simon. And hopefully, I won't take too much of the thunder in these introductory remarks. I suppose just reflecting on this last financial year, I look back and see that it really has proved the strength and resilience of the business model and strategy. And our strategy has always been one of compounding growth. And what I mean by that is, we're looking all the time to be generating that steady, better than GDP organic revenue growth.



And the way that we achieve that is by focusing on target markets on target sustainable markets, which give that above economic growth across the business cycle. And then compounding that organic growth, accelerating it by making carefully selected value-enhancing acquisitions. And that, in turn, focusing on bringing up the operating margin of the business,