Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA, Financial) has experienced a significant fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, the company's current stock price stands at $49. Over the past week, ESTA has seen a decline of 5.78%, yet this short-term loss is overshadowed by a remarkable 93.05% gain over the past three months. Despite this impressive surge, the GF Value of $77.14 suggests a possible value trap, with the current GF Valuation advising investors to think twice before making a move. This valuation remains consistent with the past GF Value of $80.85 and the previous valuation status.

Introduction to Establishment Labs Holdings Inc

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, operating within the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, is a medical technology company that specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of silicone-filled breast and body shaping implants. The company's flagship brand, Motiva implants, is distributed across various geographical segments including Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific/Middle East, and others. The company's direct sales approach targets medical distributors, physicians, hospitals, and clinics.

Assessing Profitability

ESTA's Profitability Rank stands at a low 3 out of 10, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -39.37%, which, while better than 31.67% of 824 companies in the same industry, still reflects a loss in operations. The Return on Equity (ROE) is deeply negative at -493.26%, surpassing only 1.96% of its peers. Similarly, the Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are at -31.53% and -41.77% respectively, indicating that the company is struggling to generate profit from its assets and invested capital.

Growth Prospects of ESTA

Despite profitability concerns, ESTA's Growth Rank is also at 3 out of 10. The company has shown some promise with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 21.10%, outperforming 79.2% of 726 companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 14.20%, which is better than 70.94% of its industry peers. However, the 3-Year and 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rates are at -22.10% and -10.50% respectively, indicating that the company's earnings per share have been shrinking.

Notable Investment Holders

Several prominent investors have taken an interest in ESTA. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) leads the pack with 334,775 shares, representing a 1.23% stake in the company. Following him is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 58,934 shares, which equates to a 0.22% share percentage. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a position with 16,190 shares, accounting for 0.06% of ESTA's shares.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, ESTA holds a strong market position. Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS, Financial) has a market cap of $907.449 million, Quanterix Corp (QTRX, Financial) is valued at $824.076 million, and RxSight Inc (RXST, Financial) stands at $1.81 billion. ESTA's market cap of $1.33 billion places it comfortably within this competitive set, suggesting a robust standing within the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has seen a dramatic 93.05% increase in stock price over the past three months, despite a recent weekly loss of 5.78%. The company's valuation, as indicated by the GF Value, raises concerns of a possible value trap, urging investors to exercise caution. ESTA's profitability metrics are less than ideal, with low ranks and negative margins. However, the company's revenue growth rates offer a glimmer of hope, outperforming a significant portion of its industry peers. Notable investors maintain stakes in ESTA, reflecting confidence in its potential. Finally, when juxtaposed with its competitors, ESTA's market cap suggests a competitive edge in the industry. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering ESTA as a potential addition to their portfolios.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.