Sep 23, 2020 / NTS GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the First Property Group plc Annual General Meeting. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where appropriate to do so. These will be available via our Investor Meet company dashboard.
I'd also like to remind you that the presentation is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand you over to Ben Habib, CEO; George Digby, CFO; Jeremy Barkes, Director of Business Development; Laura James, Group -- Interim Group Finance Director; and Jill Aubrey, Company Secretary; along with Peter Moon, NED.
Ben, good morning.
Benyamin N. Habib - First Property Group plc - Group CEO & Director
Good morning. Well, ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us today at our Annual General Meeting. I'd like to welcome all shareholders who are watching this Annual General Meeting via the live presentation. My
First Property Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Sep 23, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...