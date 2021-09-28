Sep 28, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the First Property Group plc AGM 2021 proceedings. (Operator Instructions) Company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. The company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available on your Investor Meet dashboard. And you'll be notified once they're available for your review. I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand you over to Alasdair Locke, Chairman of First Property Group plc. Good afternoon.
Alasdair James Dougall Locke - First Property Group plc - Non-Executive Chairman
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this AGM, which is largely remote although we do have a number of colleagues here, which I will introduce if you could see at least some of them. Peter Moon, who's my fellow Non-Executive Director, is here. Ben Habib is our Chief Executive. He's joining us remotely. Laura James, our Finance
First Property Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Sep 28, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...