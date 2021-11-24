Half Year 2022 First Property Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Property Group Plc Interim Results investor presentation.



(Operator Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. However, the company review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available via our investment meet company dashboard, you'll be notified once they're ready for your review. I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Ben Habib, CEO; Laura James, Group Finance Director; and Jeremy Barkes, Director of Business Development.



Benyamin N. Habib - First Property Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us. for the announcement of our interim results. We have prepared a presentation, which we will go through of shareholders familiar with the manner in which I conduct these presentations