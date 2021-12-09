Dec 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Bernard Fairman - Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. - Executive Chairman & Co-founder



I'm Bernard Fairman, Founder and Chairman of Foresight Group; and I'm joined today by Gary Fraser, CFO and Partner of Foresight. We also have Rob Guest joining us from Edinburgh later in the presentation to provide some further insights on Foresight Sustainable Forestry.



Today, we will take you through our operational highlights, financial results, business review, and an update on our strategy before closing with our current outlook and the opportunity for Q&A. We have achieved strong growth in the period from a diversified investor base, delivering high-quality recurring revenue.



Our investor base, of course, includes both institutional and retail clients. We grew our AUM to GBP8.1 billion and FUM to GBP6.1 billion. New fund launches in the period expanding into adjacent asset classes, with an investment into geothermal heat generation in The Netherlands and a successful listing of a dedicated UK forestry fund.



We're declaring interim dividend of 4p per share based on our targeted 60%