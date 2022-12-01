Dec 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Dec 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Bernard Fairman
Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman
* Gary Fraser
Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. - CEO & COO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Tom Mills
Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst
* Elizabeth Scorer
=====================
Bernard Fairman - Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman
Hello. I'm Bernard Fairman, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Foresight Group. And I'm delighted to welcome you to Foresight's half-year results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. I'm joined
Half Year 2022 Foresight Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Dec 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Already have an account? Log in
Get the full story
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...
30-Day 100% money back guarantee
You are not charged until the trial ends. Subscription fee may be tax deductible.
Excellent
4.6 out of 5 Trustpilot