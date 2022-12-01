Dec 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Dec 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Bernard Fairman

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman

* Gary Fraser

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. - CEO & COO



Conference Call Participants

* Tom Mills

Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst

* Elizabeth Scorer



Bernard Fairman - Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman



Hello. I'm Bernard Fairman, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Foresight Group. And I'm delighted to welcome you to Foresight's half-year results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. I'm joined