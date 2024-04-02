UPS Unveils Three-Year Financial Plan Amid Investor Skepticism

Shares of UPS (UPS, Financial) dipped by 3% following the announcement of its ambitious three-year financial strategy. This downturn comes despite the company's recovery from disappointing Q4 results earlier this year, buoyed by positive performances from FedEx (FDX, Financial) and a generally optimistic outlook on the economy. The newly outlined financial goals aim for consolidated revenues between $108-114 billion, an adjusted operating margin exceeding 13%, and capital expenditures pegged at about 5.5% of total revenues.

Despite a less-than-stellar revenue forecast for FY24, which fell below analyst expectations at $92.0-94.5 billion, UPS's management has highlighted a potential turnaround in the latter half of the year. This optimism is based on expected positive growth in total average daily volume, reversing the negative trend observed in the first half of FY24. This anticipated improvement follows a period of softer volumes due to labor negotiations but is seen as a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Looking ahead to FY26, UPS projects a significant revenue increase to $108-114 billion, marking an approximate 9.1% annual growth rate for FY25 and FY26. This optimistic forecast is also accompanied by expectations of a 200 basis point improvement in adjusted operating margins, aiming to return to FY22 levels. Achieving these targets will depend on industry growth and the success of UPS's productivity initiatives, including the Network of the Future plan, which promises substantial cost savings through network optimization and automation.

Despite these ambitious plans, investor reactions have been lukewarm. The projected revenue growth and margin improvements essentially signal a return to FY22 performance levels rather than a significant leap forward. This perception has contributed to the tepid response from the market, reflecting concerns over the company's ability to meet these forward-looking targets amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.