General Electric Co Aerospace Investor Day Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



(presentation)



Please welcome to the stage, Steve Winoker.



Steven Eric Winoker - General Electric Company - VP of IR, GE and GE Aerospace



Welcome everyone to GE Aerospace in New York City. It's great to see so many of you since Paris, even more in the room today and online.



Just a few reminders before we start. First, materials are on our website as always. Note that some of the statements we're making are forward-looking in nature and based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. As described in the SEC filings and on our website, those elements may change as the world changes.



We're joined today by Larry Culp, Chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace; Rahul Ghai, GE Aerospace CFO; and many of our business leaders across the company. You'll be able to talk to them, if you didn't before, after the presentation as well.



It's a busy day. You can see it in the agenda. Presentations, two Q&A sessions, one before the break, one after the break.



At GE Aerospace, safety is our top priority. You