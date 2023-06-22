Jun 22, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to our virtual investor conferences. My name is Eric May. And on behalf of OTC Markets, we're very pleased you have joined us for our next slide presentation from Genflow Biosciences, a biotech company focused on developing gene therapies that target the aging process.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Eric Leire, Founder and CEO of Genflow Biosciences PLC, which trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol GENFF and also on the LSE under the symbol GENF. Welcome, Eric.



Thank you, Eric. And thank you, the audience, for joining this presentation. I assume you won't be surprised if I make forward-looking statement, I can skip that and start presenting the company. Genflow is an anti-aging company. What does that mean? And you may be surprised to see a biotech company addressing aging. Aging is considered a fatality, not as a disease.



In fact, we should be very interested in aging.