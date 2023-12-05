Full Year 2023 Gooch & Housego PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 05, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Charlie Peppiatt - Gooch & Housego PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning to everyone here with us in the room and to those joining on the live webcast. Welcome to the G&H full-year results presentation for the year ended September 30, 2023. For those of you that we've not met before, my name is Charlie Peppiatt and I joined G&H as Chief Executive 15 months ago. Chris who is here with me today, is the Chief Financial Officer for the group.



Chris and I will be following the agenda shown on the screen. Firstly, we will cover the group's 2023 full-year results, including a segmental and ESG update. And then, I will provide a progress report on the group's new strategy that was launched in the summer. We will open the floor to any Q&A at the end.



Turning to slide 3 and the highlights. Further positive steps were taken in the second half of the year, and I'm pleased to report on significant progress in the performance that was made by the group in FY2023. I would particularly like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to all our employees for their hard