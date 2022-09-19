Sep 19, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Mikhail Perestyuk - Globaltrans Investment Plc - Head of IR



So dear, ladies and gentlemen, hello. We are happy to welcome you today to our conference call, which is devoted to the publication of Globaltrans Group results for the first half of 2022. So today, Mr. Valery Shpakov, the CEO of the company, will be presenting the results together with Alexander Shenets, who is the CFO. So let us start with some technical points. Today, we are running this conference call in the webcast format. As we announced before, today, after we published our results, we collected your questions, many thanks to everyone who responded to this request and who submitted their questions. And we are going to provide answers to those questions today after the presentation. And today, we will start with the presentation of our results. Mr. Shpakov, the floor is yours.



Valery Shpakov - Globaltrans Investment Plc - CEO



Thank you, Mikhail. Hello, colleagues. Thank you very much, first of all, for the interest you show in our company. Today, we will tell you about our interim 2022 results,