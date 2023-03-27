Mar 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Mikhail Perestyuk - Globaltrans Investment Plc - Head of IR



Hello, dear colleagues, we are happy to once again welcome you to our teleconference of the Globaltrans Group. All today's events is going to be on the group 2022 annual results. So on our call today, we have Valery Shpakov, the CEO of the Globaltrans Group; and Alexander Shenets, our CFO. As usual, we're going to start with the presentation of our results, and then we will have a Q&A session. So we collected your questions in advance, and we are very grateful to all of those who send their questions to us.



So Valery, the floor is yours.



Valery Shpakov - Globaltrans Investment Plc - CEO



[Now Valery Shpakov, the CEO is speaking.]



Hello colleagues. I'm happy to welcome you to our regular teleconference, our regular meeting. As usual, according to our tradition, we are going to make an overview of our results. And now it's a good time to look at our results in 2022, and we will certainly talk about the current situation in the market and answer your questions.



Now could you