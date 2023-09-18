Sep 18, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

John Wood - Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc - Group CEO



Perfect. Thank you. Good afternoon, and it's great to be here and great to see everybody again. And as usual, we've got a lot of interest. So hopefully, we can walk through the slide deck and give everybody an update and then walk through the questions that we've got.



We've already got some questions, they've come in prior to the webinar, so we can go through them, and then any questions that come in live, we'll do our best to do them as we go through the process. I've got Arun Raman here, our CFO. So any questions, I think Arun is more able to answer than I am. I'll refer the questions to Arun and probably vice versa for questions Arun may have. So that will be fairly interactive between the two of