May 24, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Helen Price
HICL Infrastructure PLC - CFO
* Ed Hunt
InfraRed Capital Partners Limited - Partner & Head of Core Income Funds
* Ross Gurney-Read
InfraRed Capital Partners Limited - Director, Fund Management
* Mohammed Zaheer
InfraRed Capital Partners Limited - Director, Listed IR
Conference Call Participants
* Iain Scouller
Stifel Europe - Analyst
* Alex Wheeler
RBC Capital Markets - Analyst
* Colette Ord
Numis Corporation PLC - Analyst
Mohammed Zaheer - InfraRed Capital Partners Limited - Director, Listed IR
Good morning, everyone. I am Mohammed Zaheer, Director of Listed Investor Relations here at InfraRed, and I'm pleased to welcome you to HICL's annual results for the year ended March 31, 2023. Shortly, you'll hear from Ed Hunt, Partner and Head of Core
Full Year 2023 HICL Infrastructure PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
