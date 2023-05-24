May 24, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

* Helen Price

HICL Infrastructure PLC - CFO

* Ed Hunt

InfraRed Capital Partners Limited - Partner & Head of Core Income Funds

* Ross Gurney-Read

InfraRed Capital Partners Limited - Director, Fund Management

* Mohammed Zaheer

InfraRed Capital Partners Limited - Director, Listed IR



* Iain Scouller

Stifel Europe - Analyst

* Alex Wheeler

RBC Capital Markets - Analyst

* Colette Ord

Numis Corporation PLC - Analyst



Mohammed Zaheer - InfraRed Capital Partners Limited - Director, Listed IR



Good morning, everyone. I am Mohammed Zaheer, Director of Listed Investor Relations here at InfraRed, and I'm pleased to welcome you to HICL's annual results for the year ended March 31, 2023. Shortly, you'll hear from Ed Hunt, Partner and Head of Core